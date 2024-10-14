TD Cowen Upgrades LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC:LVMUY) to “Strong-Buy”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC:LVMUY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $142.97 on Thursday. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12 month low of $131.16 and a 12 month high of $191.63.
About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.