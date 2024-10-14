TD Cowen Upgrades LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC:LVMUY) to “Strong-Buy”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC:LVMUY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $142.97 on Thursday. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12 month low of $131.16 and a 12 month high of $191.63.

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d’Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

