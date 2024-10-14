TD Cowen Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $178.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $176.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DECK. Barclays decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $204.17 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.56 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.76.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.85. The stock had a trading volume of 339,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,829. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

