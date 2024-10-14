Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Target Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TGT opened at $158.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

