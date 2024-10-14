Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.16 and last traded at $194.07, with a volume of 2791882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.81.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

