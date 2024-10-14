Syscoin (SYS) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $80.49 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,779.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.99 or 0.00511294 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00072059 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 792,569,633 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. Users are able to generate SYS through the process of mining. Syscoin has a current supply of 792,569,632.8647343. The last known price of Syscoin is 0.1029706 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,356,854.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://syscoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

