Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.30 and last traded at $28.68. Approximately 674,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,614,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Symbotic Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $364,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,212.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $364,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,212.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,987 shares of company stock valued at $986,559 over the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Symbotic by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 509,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 379,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,826.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 342,417 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

