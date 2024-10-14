Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Acquires Shares of 205,270 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 205,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $38,710,000. General Electric comprises approximately 19.5% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $191.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $191.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

