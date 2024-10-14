SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 51,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 801,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday.

SunOpta Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $749.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

