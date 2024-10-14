Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 1,076,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,660,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $784.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,298.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at $30,783,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,299,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,097,000 after purchasing an additional 611,452 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 591,514 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,563 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

