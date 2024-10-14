Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.84. Studio City International shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1,858 shares changing hands.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $775.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of -0.46.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

