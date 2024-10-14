Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Down 37.5% in September

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 160.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 113,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. 13,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Increases Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.1288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

