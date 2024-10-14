StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is -399.60%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
