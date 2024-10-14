Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Short Interest Down 22.8% in September

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Stevia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STEV traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 178,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,105. Stevia has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get Stevia alerts:

About Stevia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Stevia Corp., a farm management and healthcare company, focuses on developing plant breeding and agricultural methodologies. The company invests in the research and development, and IP acquisition, as well as manages propagation, nursery, and plantations. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers.

Receive News & Ratings for Stevia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.