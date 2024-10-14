Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
