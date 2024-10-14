Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 7,178 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 41.7% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $61,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.64. 357,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,766. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $98.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

