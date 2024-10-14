Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Starco Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STCB opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Starco Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Starco Brands had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a negative return on equity of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands.

