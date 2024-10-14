Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$123.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

STN stock opened at C$116.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.32. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$82.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.57.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Asifa Samji purchased 300 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at C$92,190. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. Also, Director Asifa Samji purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,190. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. Insiders purchased a total of 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $274,636 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

