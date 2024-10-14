Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 743 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,335,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 67,469 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,317,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,422,000 after buying an additional 42,484 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 214.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.01. 80,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.