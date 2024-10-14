Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 774.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock remained flat at $65.18 on Monday. 54,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

