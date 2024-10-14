Stablepoint Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $151,402,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,138,000 after acquiring an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.77.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $605.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,127. The company has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $611.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.