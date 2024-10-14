Stablepoint Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,923 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,511,000 after purchasing an additional 668,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 919,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,031.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,228,000 after buying an additional 774,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 652,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,673,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 600,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 422,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.97. 9,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,875. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.