Stablepoint Partners LLC Purchases 89 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.14. The stock had a trading volume of 230,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,739. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

