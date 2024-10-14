Stablepoint Partners LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Visa by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.20. The stock had a trading volume of 230,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.62. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.81.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

