Stablepoint Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 49,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

