Stablepoint Partners LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.59. 153,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,483,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average is $172.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $240.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.