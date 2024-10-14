Stablepoint Partners LLC Buys 1,313 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSM traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,274,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $194.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

