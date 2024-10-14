Stablepoint Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 20.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $158.13. 175,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day moving average is $153.23. Target Co. has a one year low of $105.23 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

