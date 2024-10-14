Stablepoint Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American International Group by 348.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in American International Group by 2,208.3% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American International Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 156,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 77,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.