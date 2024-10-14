Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $99.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $116.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $116.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $192,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,221 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

