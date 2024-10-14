SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $576.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $555.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $576.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

