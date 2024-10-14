SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) is Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Affinity Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $37,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.68. The stock had a trading volume of 93,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,175. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.