SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,164,000 after buying an additional 323,995 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 104.7% during the second quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 110,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

