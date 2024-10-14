SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Holdings Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XNTK. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $203.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.65 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.80 and a 200-day moving average of $187.00. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $129.48 and a one year high of $204.78.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

