SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 9616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

