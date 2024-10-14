Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Down 4.6 %

SRCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 83,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,272. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.75. Sparta Commercial Services has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Sparta Commercial Services had a negative net margin of 811.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

