Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $93.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

