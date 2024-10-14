Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 91 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $113.73 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.92 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.