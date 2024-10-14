Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $466,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,759,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,350,000 after acquiring an additional 266,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $36.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

