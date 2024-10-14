Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
RSP opened at $179.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $180.14.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
