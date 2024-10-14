Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $7,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $278.10 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $297.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

