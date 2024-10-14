Solana Price Tops $155.76 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $155.76 or 0.00237068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solana has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Solana has a total market capitalization of $73.17 billion and approximately $2.79 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 586,574,761 coins and its circulating supply is 469,756,868 coins. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solana is solana.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

