SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the September 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SoftBank Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.27. 364,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

