So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Update

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the September 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

So-Young International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.91. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

