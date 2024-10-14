Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 488,076 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.