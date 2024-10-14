Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys Shares of 691 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,921.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,121,000 after buying an additional 239,176 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $38,070,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $303.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.68 and a 200 day moving average of $270.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $305.99.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.41.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

