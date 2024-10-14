Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 200 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Clorox were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 150.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 120,716 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $135,630,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.36.
Insider Activity at Clorox
In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Clorox Stock Performance
CLX opened at $160.30 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
