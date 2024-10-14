Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.88, with a volume of 222820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $823,878. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $823,878. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $97,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,395. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,734 shares of company stock worth $2,065,058. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,583,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,578,000 after acquiring an additional 276,117 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 26.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 792,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after buying an additional 164,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

