Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.79. 323,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,011. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

