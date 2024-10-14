Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.02.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.47. 275,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average of $120.59. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.