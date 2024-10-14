Sivia Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at $151,578,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Shell by 65.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $42,775,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

SHEL traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $68.47. 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

